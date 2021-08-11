5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths in the last 7 days in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s once-weekly update of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state shows more than 5,000 Iowans tested positive in the last week and 17 more Iowans died from the virus.

A total of 6,210 Iowans have now died from COVID-19, including 17 deaths reported in the last week. A total of 5,250 positive COVID-19 tests were reported in the state among nearly 70,000 tests completed. The state’s average positivity rates for the last seven and 14 days both stand at 7.6%.

IDPH also reports there are four COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities in the state, however the locations are not being identified.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard for hospitalizations did not update along with the dashboards showing deaths and total cases. In the previous seven days the number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed to 214 in one day.

