4 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday.

According to the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD), the total number of positive cases is now 1757.

There were no new deaths, keeping the county total at 34.

The county’s health department said out of the 5,225 tests performed that 3,468 of them came back negative.

The DCHD said that they’ve seen a sustained decrease in cases and are transitioning into Phase II of the Directed Health Measure.

TestNebraska will return to Dakota County on Thursday and Friday at the Dakota City Fire Hall.

Residents are encourage to know the symptoms of COVID-19, which include the following:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Fatigue

Loss of taste

Loss of appetite

Loss of smell

Shortness of breath

If someone has the symptoms, they should contact their health care provider.

Residents are asked to continue social distancing, wearing a

mask when in public, washing hands often, and sanitizing common use areas.