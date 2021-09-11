4 anti-abortion students sue Creighton over vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four students are suing Creighton University over its requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to remain enrolled.

They argue that some of them feel pushed to violate their religious beliefs against abortion.

The lawsuit filed this week in Douglas County District Court also alleges that some of the four students have medical conditions that make vaccines not recommended for them.

The Catholic university in Omaha mandated that all students get vaccinated in August. The lawsuit says the students object because vaccines were developed or tested using cells from aborted fetuses.

The Vatican has declared that such vaccines are morally acceptable when others aren’t available. The university declined comment.