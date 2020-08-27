2 UNL sororities under quarantine after coronavirus cases reported

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two sororities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) are under quarantine after five coronavirus cases were reported at each house during the first week of classes.

University officials said Wednesday that the Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Alpha Theta sororities are both under quarantine.

Classes began in person at the university on Monday. Nebraska reported 379 new cases of the virus Wednesday to give the state 32,727 cases of coronavirus.

Omaha school board President Marque Snow said this week that he would suspend all his campaign events and isolate himself after testing positive for the virus. Snow is running for the state Legislature.

Latest Stories