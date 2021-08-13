2 Nebraska inmates positive for COVID-19 die in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prisons officials have announced the death of a second inmate who had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release Friday that an inmate in his 40s died Thursday in a Lincoln hospital — the second Nebraska inmate with the virus to die in the hospital Thursday.

The department declined to give either inmate’s name, citing privacy issues, even though the department routinely names inmates who die in custody.

The first inmate to die was a man in his 50s. Both men reportedly had underlying medical conditions.