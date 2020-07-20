2 more staff members of NDCS are positive for COVID-19, brings total to 32

Related Content NDCS says 2 additional staff members are positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Director Scott R. Frakes announced Monday that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say one staff member is currently between facility assignments; the other staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Both employees are self-isolating at their homes.

Anyone who has had close contact with either employee will be advised to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider, and people who work or live in those facilities will be notified of the positive cases.

The total number of NDCS staff diagnosed with COVID-19 is 32, including the two cases announced Monday. Twenty-one of the 32 cases have recovered from the disease.