2 long-term care facilities in Sioux City reported COVID-19 outbreaks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported two more long-term care facilities in Sioux City with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The total number of coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Woodbury Country increases to four.

Health officials said the Holy Spirit Retirement Home and the Westwood Speciality Care are each reporting three cases of the virus and no recoveries so far.

The other two long-term facilities in the county with outbreaks are Embassy Care and Rehab Center in Sergeant Bluff and Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Embassy Care and Rehab Center has 16 positive cases of COVID-19 with three of them recovered from the virus.

Sunrise Retirement Community also has 16 positive cases of the coronavirus with four of them recovered.

For more information on the long-term care facilities in Siouxland with COVID-19 outbreaks, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

