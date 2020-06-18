189 new coronavirus cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 17,415 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 189 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 240.

The DHHS reports that 11,066 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 149 active hospitalizations with 1,166 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 148,039 people have been tested and 130,431 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by John Hopkins.