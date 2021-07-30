17 Siouxland counties fall under ‘high or substantial’ risk of community transmission, according to CDC

Coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new map measuring community transmission in U.S. counties in 50 states, 17 Siouxland counties are under ‘high or substantial’ risk of community transmission.

On Tuesday, the CDC changed mask guidelines recommending everyone vaccinated or not to wear a mask if they live in counties with a high or substantial level of community transmission.

CDC: Current 7-days are Wed Jul 21, 2021 – Tue July 27, 2021, for case rate and Tue July 20, 2021 – Mon Jul 26, 2021, for percent positivity. The percent change in counties at each level of transmission is the absolute change compared to the previous 7-day period.
The new guidelines are due to the COVID-19 Delta variant that is more transmissible than others and has become the dominant strain counting for a majority of new cases in the U.S., particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.

These are the counties in the Siouxland area that fall under these levels according to a map on the CDC’s website.

HIGH

Iowa

  • Buena Vista
  • Calhoun
  • Cherokee
  • Harrison
  • Ida
  • O’Brien
  • Osceola

Nebraska

  • Dixon
  • Madison

South Dakota

  • Clay
  • Lincoln
  • Turner

SUBSTANTIAL

Iowa

  • Monona
  • Woodbury

Nebraska

  • Burt
  • Dakota
  • Thurston

MODERATE

Iowa

  • Carrol
  • Crawford
  • Dickinson
  • Emmet
  • Lyon
  • Palo Alto
  • Plymouth
  • Pocahontas
  • Sac County
  • Sioux

LOW

Iowa

  • Clay

Nebraska

  • Cedar
  • Cuming
  • Pierce
  • Stanton
  • Wayne

South Dakota

  • Yankton

