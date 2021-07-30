17 Siouxland counties fall under ‘high or substantial’ risk of community transmission, according to CDC

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new map measuring community transmission in U.S. counties in 50 states, 17 Siouxland counties are under ‘high or substantial’ risk of community transmission.
On Tuesday, the CDC changed mask guidelines recommending everyone vaccinated or not to wear a mask if they live in counties with a high or substantial level of community transmission.
The new guidelines are due to the COVID-19 Delta variant that is more transmissible than others and has become the dominant strain counting for a majority of new cases in the U.S., particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.
These are the counties in the Siouxland area that fall under these levels according to a map on the CDC’s website.
HIGH
Iowa
- Buena Vista
- Calhoun
- Cherokee
- Harrison
- Ida
- O’Brien
- Osceola
Nebraska
- Dixon
- Madison
South Dakota
- Clay
- Lincoln
- Turner
SUBSTANTIAL
Iowa
- Monona
- Woodbury
Nebraska
- Burt
- Dakota
- Thurston
MODERATE
Iowa
- Carrol
- Crawford
- Dickinson
- Emmet
- Lyon
- Palo Alto
- Plymouth
- Pocahontas
- Sac County
- Sioux
LOW
Iowa
- Clay
Nebraska
- Cedar
- Cuming
- Pierce
- Stanton
- Wayne
South Dakota
- Yankton