Goat Yoga

June 26th at 7pm

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Join us for a session of goat yoga right here at Adam’s Homestead and Nature Preserve. The Monday, June 26th session will be held at 7 p.m. with a couple of smaller goats. We are hosting a second, larger morning session with more goats on Tuesday, July 4th at 8:30 a.m. Please call the visitor center to pre-register. We, including the goats, would love to see you there!

Dance Party

June 28th from 10a-11a

South Sioux City Public Library Youth Department

From Scraps to Soil

June 29th at 3pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Join us for From Scraps to Soil composting program on Thursday, June 29th at 3:00 p.m. at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. This program is for individuals 16 and over and will include a questionnaire and activity. This special program will teach the art and science behind transforming organic waste into compost. We will learn the basics of home composting and construct an easy at home composter.

Grace Perrin, AmeriCorps 4-H Environmental Education Naturalist will present this free program. Limit of 15 people. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org

Theatre Time

June 29th from 1-2:30pm

South Sioux City Public Library

Come learn about the theater and some basic theater activities

Youth Fishing

June 29

Browns Lake – Bigelow Park

Children ages 7-12 will learn about lakes and rivers in Iowa, what types of animals live there, casting, pond study and go fishing. Activities will start at 10am and continue until pick up at 12:00. Bring a water bottle & be prepared to be outdoors. Meet by the enclosed shelter. Please Pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org. Limit of 12 youth. Free.

Meet the Animals

Join our Naturalists team on Friday, June 30th as they introduce you to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s live animals. Everyone is welcome to come join us from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 pm for this outdoors open-house style event. Stations to meet the animals will be outside on the Nature Center Lawn and by the Raptor House. Registration not required. The nature center houses an Eastern Screech Owl, Barred Owl, snakes, box turtles and fish. Our educational ambassador animals cannot survive in the wild on their own. This program is free of charge and open to the public. The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City, IA 51109. For more information call 712-258-0838

Mardi Gras Parade

June 30 at 6pm

Mardi Gras returns to for the summertime tradition to Downtown Sioux City on Friday, June 30 with the 2023 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade.

Registration is now open for anyone who’d like to sign up their group or organization for the parade. Those interested can download a registration form at TysonCenter.com or contact the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Bring your family & friends for FREE fun when the Mardi Gras Parade kicks off at 6:00 p.m.

The parade will start at the Tyson Events Center, making a left out of the parking lot onto Pierce Street. Continuing to Pierce Street route will turn right on 3RD Street ending on Iowa Street.

Tens of thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds that line the streets – get your spot early!

Mapleton 4th of July Celebration

June 30-July 2

Mapleton, Iowa

Saturday in the Park

July 1st at Grandview Park in Sioux City

Two stages – great music!!

FREE

Starts at noon and wraps up with fireworks at 11pm

Flute Soloist and Patriotic Songs at Municipal Band Concert

July 2 at 7:30pm

Grandview Park Bandshell

Free

Annual 4th of July Celebration

St. Helena, Nebraska

Featuring Co-Ed softball and volleyball tournaments starting at 8am. Lunch stand opening at 10am. Supper from 4-8pm in the air conditioned Immaculate Conception Hall. Games, bingo, raffle prizes and awesome fireworks.

Cooking with Randy

July 7th at 11am

Adams Homestead and nature Preserve

Come out and enjoy some Dutch oven cooking with our volunteer, Randy. At this event, you’ll see how Dutch oven cooking is done. A dish will be prepared and shared! Contact 605-232-0873 to pre-register for the event

Reptiles in the Park

July 8 at 10am

Little Sioux Park in Correctionville

Come to the park and meet some live turtles and snakes! Free and open to all ages. Meet at the schoolhouse.

Free Community Bike Rodeo

July 8th from 9:30-12pm

Grace UMC at 1735 Morningside Ave., Sioux City

2023 Golf Tournament

July 8 at 8am

Old Dane Golf Club

4 person scramble

$50/person

Register by June 25th!

Family Archery

July 11 at 6:30pm

Come on out to the Adams Homestead Archery Range and learn a fun, new skill or practice one you’ve already learned. We will teach you the basics skills and safety of archery and practice shooting targets. Everyone of all ages is welcome to have a fun night in the outdoors. Space is limited, so please call 605-232-0373 to reserve your spot.

Play-Doh Party

July 12th at 11am

South Sioux City Public Library Youth Department

Artwalk

July 13

Dress in your best disco loving generation clothes and join Art Center, Gallery 103, 3Rivers gallery and Art SUX gallery 5:30-7:30

Art, refreshments and fun.

Save the date!!

Mid-Step Service’s 9th Annual Golf Classic

July 14th beginning at 11:15am with shot-gun start at 12:15pm

Four Person Scramble

$300 a team

More information call 712-274-2252

Watercolor Class: Painted Pizza

July 17 at 6pm

South Sioux City Public Library

Cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, and pineapple whatever toppings you prefer is up to you! Join Reenie from reference as we paint pizza slices with watercolors. We will be using a step-by-step method to paint your pizza slice with or without pineapple.

*Supplies will be provided, bring your own brushes if you have a preference**Registration Required. Adults only (ages 16+). Please register here: https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10723657

Dorothy Pecaut Animal Show

July 18th at 3pm

South Sioux City Library

Live animals at the Library! Come hand out with live animals and learn about them with our friends form the Dorothy Pecaut Center.

Camp Bobo

For boys and girls 5-6-7 years old

July 18-20

Adams Homestead and nature Preserve

We are offering a great camp again this year! Camp Bobo will be held July 18-20. This camp is for 5 to 7 year olds who enjoy the outdoors and want to learn more about nature. Limit to 25 kids. Please call the visitor center at 605-232-0873 to reserve your spot. Be like Bobo!!!

Deep Cuts: A Night of Collaging

July 20 at 6pm

South Sioux City Public Library

Reenie from reference will be hosting a night of collaging for adults (ages 15+), we will cut into interesting eye-catching pieces so as to create artwork that speaks to us and others. We will be utilizing the library’s Cricut machine and learning about what makes a great composition.

Space is limited! Please register here:

https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10723778

Ladies Archery Night

July 25 at 6:30pm

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Hey Ladies! Come on out to the Adams Homestead Archery Range and learn a fun, new skill. We will teach you the basics skills and safety of archery. Bring your girlfriends and have a fun night in the outdoors. Space is limited, so please call 605-232-0873 to reserve your spot.

July Jam

Downtown Sioux City

July 22 from 10am-11pm

Free live music

12 bars, 10 bands, 2 stages all in 1 night

Outdoor Adventures

July 27th at 8:30am

Woodbury County Extension and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center have teamed up to offer activities that include knot tying, nature walk, setting up camp, archery, crafts and more.

Deadline for registration is June 15, 2023

Grades 4 – 8

Cost $25.00

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4 – H Woodbury County Extension Program.

Outdoor Skills

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Join us June 23rd at 6:30 p.m. and July 28 at 1 p.m. for an opportunity to learn important outdoor skills! Attendees will get the opportunity to learn about skills such as water purification, animal safety, tent construction and enjoy some tasty treats made from nature! We hope to see you there! Call 605-232-0873 to pre-register

Fairy Houses

South Sioux City Public Library

July 31st at 2:30pm

Come make a fairy house out of common household items. Registration Required.

Barnyard Buddies

August 1 at 9am

Come join the Adams Homestead staff in helping take care of the barnyard animals here at the park. Our barnyard animals include two donkeys, two sheep, ducks, chickens and geese. We’ll be feeding, watering, scooping and caring for the animals so be sure to wear proper attire for the chores! Please call 605-232-0873 in order to register prior to the event. We hope to see you there!

Free Community Breakfast

August 4 at 7:30pm

Pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice….served hot and fresh compliments of Farmer’s Pride. Join us for our FREE Community Breakfast at the Fairgrounds in South Sioux City. Open to the public! Free Fairgrounds entry and parking every day.

Kid’s Triathlon

August 5th at 9am

Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the third annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, August 5, 2023! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $35, includes a t-shirt. Register by July 23 to receive a t-shirt. Please register! For questions, call 712-279-6126.

Senior Archery

August 24 at 6:#0pm

Seniors! Join us for a senior archery night. Ages 60 years on up are welcome to learn how to shoot with our state of the art bow and arrows and shooting range. Feel free to bring your own bow or use one of ours. Learn a new skill or practice an old one. Space is limited so call 605-232-0873 to reserve a spot.

Latham Park – Art in the Park

September 16

10-4pm

Alley Art Festival

September 23

11am-11pm

Downtown Sioux City