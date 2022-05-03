KCAU 9 is proud to announce that the Greek Fest is back for 2022!
Stop out for delicious, homemade, greek food to go!! First will be Gyro Fest Drive Up. This will be May 14 and 15 and again on October 15 & 16. Time for Gryo Fest Drive up will be Saturday from 11-7pm and Sunday from 11-3pm.
Then the full Greek Fest experience will be July 29, 30 & 31. Friday’s hours are 6pm-10pm, Saturday will be 11am-10pm and Sunday will be 11am-3pm. This all takes place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 900 6th Street in Sioux City, Iowa. Experience authentic Greek food and pastries. Greek music and folk dancing Taverna. Plus, the bake sale and market, Grecian Boutique and Church Tours.
ALL ARE WELCOME! FREE ADMISSION!!