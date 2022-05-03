Noah’s Hope 5K Waggin’ Walk and Doggie Dash

May 14th at 9am

Live and in person at Adam’s Homestead!

10th Annual Siouxland Asian Festival

May 14

12-4pm

at Yummi Blox

Free event

Bike to Work Day

May 20

Between 6:30-9am meet at the parking lot of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce for free breakfast, giveaways, and a chance to win prizes

Pre-register https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Bike2WorkSC2022

Huge Outdoor Flea Market

May 28th at 9am

2000 Pierce Street in Sioux City

Thunder on the Missouri 8

May 29 at 12pm

South Sioux City at Siouxland Freedom Park

This 10-mile honor ride culminates at the only permanently-mounted half-scale replica Vietnam Memorial Wall located within Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The ride honors America’s POW-MIA and pays respects to the 58,000 American men and women who gave their lives for this great Nation and whose names are engraved on the Memorial Wall.

This will be a three-day event and separate events will be created for each day.

Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Meet

June 2 beginning at 6pm

Join us in our FREE youth track meet on June 2nd, 2022!

Age divisions: 6-14 yrs

Winners in each event and age group (7-14) will qualify for the Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Championship in Marshalltown on June 18!

Register online through May 30 at 10PM.

3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park will host an 18-hole golf tournament on Monday, June 6th, starting at noon at the Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, SD. Team registration is $500. There is also a hole sponsorship opportunity for $250. Visit: https://siouxlandfreedompark.org/golf-tournament/ to register. Contact Roger Heck at rogerheck22@gmail.com or Pam Miller at miller4321@hotmail.com for sponsorship details. Pizza and Appetizers will be provided for the post-round. A grilled lunch will be available to purchase for the pre-round. All proceeds will go to projects at Siouxland Freedom Park.

In the Dirt: Summer Camp

Starting June 6 and going through June 7

Various times slots available

Call LaunchPAD Children’s Museum to secure your date and time

$40 for members and $50 for non-members

Ages 5 and up



4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4th at midnight

Join us at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux Cityk, for a marvelous fireworks show on Monday, July 4th!

Heartland Counseling’s 45th Anniversary Gala

July 22 from 5:30-11pm

South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Ballrooms

Cocktail hour – Dinner – Awards – Auction and entertainment by Locked N Loaded

Ticket information call 402-494-3337