Golfers tee off for First Tee of Siouxland golf outing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9)—Friday’s blue skies provided the perfect back drop for Siouxlanders hitting the green for a good cause.

The 13th annual First Tee of Siouxland Golf Outing was held at Green Valley Golf Course. The golfers got in 18 holes at the event as well as dinner and a chance to win prizes. All the proceeds went to support the First Tee of Siouxland. The organization provides golfing programs to Siouxland youth. Organizers say teaching young people to golf can also teach them life lessons.

“Everything from sportsmanship to integrity to courtesy and they’re learning all those skills. I think we raised the bar this year in this tournament by having our kids out here. I think our golfers are actually showing those kids those skills themselves as well,” say Jeremy Pigg, the Executive Director of First Tee of Siouxland.