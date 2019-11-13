Festival of Trees is an annual event that invites donors to create holiday trees, wreaths and other holiday items for charity auction. The auction helps benefit a local non-profit organization in the Siouxland area and for more than 25 years a different organization has been chosen.
This year’s non-profit organization, that benefits from the auction, will be Lila Mae’s House. Lila Mae’s House is a 2 year residential program for adult survivors of sex trafficking with space for 7 women, and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide a safe and supportive environment where women can rebuild a healthy lifestyle through the assistance of certified staff.
The auction items are available for viewing in the atrium of Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Iowa.
Opening night is Monday, November 25th at 6:30pm. Special performances by: Grace United Methodist Church Solid Bell Choir, Ballet Sioux and Chamber Choir.
Public viewing is November 25th through December 5th.
Silent bids will be accepted from November 25th through December 4th.
Live auction is Thursday, December 5th at 6:30pm