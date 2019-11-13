Live Now
LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process
Closings
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Festival of Trees

Community
Posted: / Updated:

 

Photography Exhibition
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
November 13 from 5pm-7pm
Solo exhibition by Natalia O’Hara

Hope and Health for the Holidays
Mental Health Event
Nee Life in Sergeant Bluff
November 16 from 9:30am-2pm

Cranksgiving 2019
A fun way to support the Food Bank of Siouxland
Part bicycle ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and all fun!  Free Ride!
November 16 at Noon
Albrecht Cycle, 200 5th Street, Sioux City
Riders leave at 1pm and return at 3pm

Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating
Lewis and Clark Center
Kids’ drop-in activity
November 16 from 1pm-3pm
Admission, materials and treats will be FREE

Career Fair
November 21 from 10am-3pm
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College

Beef Quality Assurance Certifications
November 21 from 10am-Noon
Woodbury County Extension Office in Sioux City
Pre-register by calling 712-276-2157

Christmas in the Woods
December 7th, 14th and 21st
Ponca State Park
Come out and make seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack.  Then come back for Winterfest on December 28th

 

Festival of Trees is an annual event that invites donors to create holiday trees, wreaths and other holiday items for charity auction. The auction helps benefit a local non-profit organization in the Siouxland area and for more than 25 years a different organization has been chosen.

This year’s non-profit organization, that benefits from the auction, will be Lila Mae’s House. Lila Mae’s House is a 2 year residential program for adult survivors of sex trafficking with space for 7 women, and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They provide a safe and supportive environment where women can rebuild a healthy lifestyle through the assistance of certified staff.

The auction items are available for viewing in the atrium of Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Iowa.

Opening night is Monday, November 25th at 6:30pm. Special performances by: Grace United Methodist Church Solid Bell Choir, Ballet Sioux and Chamber Choir.

Public viewing is November 25th through December 5th.

Silent bids will be accepted from November 25th through December 4th.

Live auction is Thursday, December 5th at 6:30pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story