Cooking with Fareway – Watermelon Month

Watermelon Month

Finding the perfect watermelon is easy! Simply follow these three easy steps:

Pick up the watermelon, a good watermelon should be surprisingly heavy for its size.

Knock on the watermelon with your knuckles and you should hear an echo sound as if you are inside of a cave. If you hear a ‘thud’ try a different watermelon.

Check the bottom, there should be a creamy yellow spot from where it sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.

Watermelons are a powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients. Here are three fun facts about the health benefits of watermelon:

Excellent levels of Vitamin A and C to boost immunity

Watermelon is 92% water and a great way to stay hydrated in the summer sun

Watermelon contains lycopene, an antioxidant that plays a role in protecting your skin from harmful UV rays

Need a new way to eat watermelon this summer? Try these three new ways to devour this tasty fruit: