Cooking with Fareway – Watermelon Month

Watermelon Month
Landing Page: https://www.fareway.com/health/eat-local-fresh-10-tasty-watermelon-recipes-you-need-to-try-immediately
Finding the perfect watermelon is easy! Simply follow these three easy steps:
- Pick up the watermelon, a good watermelon should be surprisingly heavy for its size.
- Knock on the watermelon with your knuckles and you should hear an echo sound as if you are inside of a cave. If you hear a ‘thud’ try a different watermelon.
- Check the bottom, there should be a creamy yellow spot from where it sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.
Watermelons are a powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients. Here are three fun facts about the health benefits of watermelon:
- Excellent levels of Vitamin A and C to boost immunity
- Watermelon is 92% water and a great way to stay hydrated in the summer sun
- Watermelon contains lycopene, an antioxidant that plays a role in protecting your skin from harmful UV rays
Need a new way to eat watermelon this summer? Try these three new ways to devour this tasty fruit:
- Grill it! Slice your watermelon in chunks and place on the grill for 2-5 minutes. The char from the grill will add a delicious, exciting flavor!
- Add diced watermelon to your fresh summer salads.
- On wooden skewers or large toothpicks, layer watermelon, cheese and prosciutto for a mouthwatering appetizer.