Cooking with Fareway – Turkey Meatloaf

Fat affects your cholesterol – both LDL (bad) and HDL (good)

Sodium is essential to live, but most Americans are consuming between 3000 and 6000 mg per day. That is 2-3 times more than the recommended amount (recommended amount is 1500-2300 mg per day depending on your health history). Remember, this recommendation is not just the salt you add to your foods – it is the total amount you eat in one day from ALL sources.