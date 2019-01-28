Cooking with Fareway – Turkey Meatloaf

Spinach Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 45 minutes
¾ cup Quaker® Oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked)
1 cup coarsely chopped mushrooms
¼ cup chopped onion
1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
½ cup (2 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 pound 99% lean ground turkey breast
½ cup fat-free milk
1 egg white, lightly beaten
1 tsp. Italian seasoning blend
½ tsp. salt (optional)
¼ tsp. black pepper
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F. Lightly spray medium skillet with cooking spray. Cook mushrooms and onion in skillet over medium-low heat 4 minutes or until onion is tender; remove from heat.