Cooking with Fareway – Three ways to increase veggies

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn has three more ways to incorporate fruits and veggies into your daily meals.

1. Make a smoothie and incorporate any fruit or veggie you like! You can find many different smoothie recipes at fareway.com.

2. For lunch, make a salad ahead of time. Simply layer your favorite salad ingredients in a mason jar, making sure to put the dressing on the bottom. When it’s lunch time, flip it over, give it a shake and enjoy.

3. Veggies can easily be incorporated into veggie night. Add chopped spinach or kale into your cooked pasta or layer it into lasagna. If you have picky eaters, try pureeing the veggies into the marinara sauce so no one can see.