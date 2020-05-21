Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Ag News
National News
Politics
Washington DC
Flood
Cybersafe
Weird News
Tech News
Entertainment News
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Top Stories
South Dakota sees two new COVID-19 deaths
Man hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting, robbery in Sioux City
WATCH: Gov. Reynolds provides May 21 COVID-19 update
Video
Woodbury County tallies 25 COVID-19 deaths
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Classroom 9
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: May 21, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: May 20, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: May 20, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: May 20th, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: May 19, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: May 19, 2020
Video
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
Backyard Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
Cyclone Sports
Husker Sports
Morningside College Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Golf
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Restaurants
Church Services
Support Services
Health News
Contests
Healthy Families Giveaway
Honoring The Graduates
9 on 9 Golf Contest
Jobs
Community
Mr. Food
Calendar
Local Events
Best of the Class
Good Day Pets
Pet Of The Week
Cooking with Fareway
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Simply Siouxland
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Lottery
Horoscopes
Digital Town Hall
Videos
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Cooking with Fareway – Street Tacos
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
May 21, 2020 / 10:06 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 21, 2020 / 10:06 AM CDT
Learn how to cook your own street tacos.