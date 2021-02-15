Cooking with Fareway – Sodium

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
-22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
You can likely file your taxes for free, but are doing it the wrong way
Video
Top Stories
Proposal on the ice at Musketeers game
Video
Good Day Pets – Meet Rager!
Video
Bishop Heelan students help the homeless
Video
Nebraska schools plan help for students who failed courses
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Power cut for 2.3 million across Texas as snow, ice blanket blanket southern Plains
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 15, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 14, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 14, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 13, 2021
Video
Road Conditions
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Sweetheart Selfie Contest
Jobs
Careers
Community
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Stuff the Stroller
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Fareway – Sodium
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
Feb 15, 2021 / 08:08 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 15, 2021 / 08:08 AM CST
Local News
Proposal on the ice at Musketeers game
Video
Bishop Heelan students help the homeless
Video
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 14, 2021
Video
Winter weather could freeze water pipes
Video
South Sioux City Library hosting Dr. Seuss Read-A-Thon
More Local News