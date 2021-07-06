Cooking with Fareway – Snacks on the Go

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Border Report
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
Norfolk man charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment
Top Stories
Iowa man found with rifle in hotel room overlooking Chicago lakefront
Video
TREASURE FOUND: Utah Treasure Hunt ends with $10K discovery near a trailhead
Video
4 more victims found in collapsed Florida building as Elsa approaches
Video
Father recounts Adventureland ride accident that killed son
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
July 6 AM: Afternoon cold front could bring severe storms to Siouxland today
Video
Top Stories
July 5th PM: Cold front Tuesday delivers T-Storms & relief from the heat
Video
Top Stories
July 5 AM: Hot start to the week followed by gradual cooling, storm chances
Video
July 4 – 5 PM: Clear Skies for Fireworks
Video
July 4 – 7 AM: A Warm Independence Day
Video
July 3 8pm: A hot 4th of July in store for the area
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Scotts BBQ Forecast
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Best of the Class
Recipe.TV
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Veterans Voices
2021 Graduation
Faceoff For Charity
Sun Safety
Simply Siouxland
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Fareway – Snacks on the Go
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
Jul 6, 2021 / 08:21 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2021 / 08:21 AM CDT
Local News
Norfolk man charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment
July 6 AM: Afternoon cold front could bring severe storms to Siouxland today
Video
Runaway pet rescues increase during July 4th holiday weekend
Video
Siouxlanders are trying to beat the heat before returning to work
Video
Former Musketeer Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident
Video
More Local News
Close
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KCAU 9 Breaking News
SIGN UP