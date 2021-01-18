Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
January 18: South Dakota reports 11 new virus-related deaths
Top Stories
Iowa deputy shot, wounded while responding to 911 call
Residence deemed total loss after Saturday fire near Leigh
Iowa man arrested by FBI on charges stemming from US Capitol riot
Virginia woman asks for love stories, plans to give away old wedding rings after divorce
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 18, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 17, 2021
Video
Top Stories
How Siouxlanders can drive safe in the snow
Video
Siouxland Forecast: January 15, 2021
Video
Siouxland communities declare snow emergencies
Motor graders being pulled from Woodbury County gravel roads
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
Health
Coronavirus
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Jobs
Careers
Community
Mr. Food
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Fareway – Salad Kit Dinners
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
Jan 18, 2021 / 08:27 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2021 / 08:57 AM CST
Tweets by kcautv