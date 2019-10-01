Cooking with Fareway – Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

Makes 6 servings (2 pancakes each)

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

1 cup buttermilk (room temperature)

½ cup canned pumpkin puree

1 large egg

2 Tbsp. melted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ – ½ cup water, optional

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. I

In a separate bowl, combine remaining wet ingredients and add to the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined (do not overmix). Add water, as desired, if you’d like thinner pancakes.

Preheat a griddle or nonstick skillet to medium-low (350°F) and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Pour 1/3 cup batter onto the skillet and cook until the pancake begins to bubble, about 2–3 minutes. Flip pancake and cook for an additional 2–3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter and serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 179 calories; 5.8 g fat; 2.8 g saturated fat; 41.2 mg cholesterol; 266.3 mg sodium; 25.5 g carbohydrate; 1.6 g fiber; 6.1 g sugar; 6 g protein