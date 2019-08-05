Cooking with Fareway – National Coffee Month

Fareway Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

National Coffee Month

Potential health benefits of coffee

  • Can increase immunity due to antioxidants
  • Can boost brainpower and wakefulness for a short time due to the caffeine stimulating central nervous system
  • As with anything, moderation is key.

Choose wisely

  • Keep your coffee healthier by avoiding high calorie options such as sugary syrups and creams

Instead, add flavor with

  • Whole milk or coconut milk
  • Pure vanilla or almond extract
  • Spices such as  pumpkin pie spice, apple pie spice, ground cinnamon, clove, nutmeg
  • Cocoa powder
  • Natural sweetener such as stevia

Coconut Vanilla Creamer

  • 1 15 ounce can full fat coconut milk or half and half
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Place all ingredients in a large sealable jar and seal. Shake well for 2-3 minutes, until all ingredients are well distributed. Store in the refrigerator. Use amount desired. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon or ground nutmeg as desired.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story