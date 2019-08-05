Cooking with Fareway – National Coffee Month

National Coffee Month
Potential health benefits of coffee
- Can increase immunity due to antioxidants
- Can boost brainpower and wakefulness for a short time due to the caffeine stimulating central nervous system
- As with anything, moderation is key.
Choose wisely
- Keep your coffee healthier by avoiding high calorie options such as sugary syrups and creams
Instead, add flavor with
- Whole milk or coconut milk
- Pure vanilla or almond extract
- Spices such as pumpkin pie spice, apple pie spice, ground cinnamon, clove, nutmeg
- Cocoa powder
- Natural sweetener such as stevia
Coconut Vanilla Creamer
- 1 15 ounce can full fat coconut milk or half and half
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Place all ingredients in a large sealable jar and seal. Shake well for 2-3 minutes, until all ingredients are well distributed. Store in the refrigerator. Use amount desired. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon or ground nutmeg as desired.