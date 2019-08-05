Cooking with Fareway – National Coffee Month

Grab and Go Snack Ideas for School

We get asked about healthy snacks often and back to school time is a great time to think about stocking a pantry with new, healthy after school snacks. Snacking can help kids keep their energy up, make up for skimpy or skipped breakfasts, and provide fuel before after-school sports or other activities. Adding healthy snacks between meals can also increase focus and performance, children are able to comprehend and retain information presented in the classroom at a higher rate when their bodies are fueled consistently, according to the American Dietetic Association.