Cooking with Fareway – Herbs

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Border Report
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
Biden to push for infrastructure deal as economy rebounds
Top Stories
US blames China for Microsoft Exchange email hack
US women’s gymnastics team alternate tests positive for COVID days before Olympics
Good Day Pets – Meet Molly!
Video
Sioux City church holds dedication for prayer labyrinth
Video
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
July 19 AM: Seasonal start to the week, hot weekend ahead
Video
Top Stories
July 18 – 8PM: Clearer skies on Sunday
Video
Top Stories
July 18 – 4PM: Clearer skies on Sunday
Video
July 18 – 7AM: Mild temperatures continue for the area
Video
July 17 – 8pm: Beautiful weather to continue before warm-up
Video
July 17 – 4:30 pm: Beautiful weather to continue before warm-up
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Scotts BBQ Forecast
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Best of the Class
Recipe.TV
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Pet of the Week
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Veterans Voices
2021 Graduation
Faceoff For Charity
Sun Safety
Simply Siouxland
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Fareway – Herbs
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
Jul 19, 2021 / 09:23 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2021 / 09:23 AM CDT
Local News
Sioux City church holds dedication for prayer labyrinth
Video
Monona County Fair kicks off last day with parade
Video
Little Pour on the Prairie returns for the 8th year
Video
July 19 AM: Seasonal start to the week, hot weekend ahead
Video
2021 River-Cade event hosts FootGolf tournament
Video
More Local News
Close
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
KCAU 9 Breaking News
SIGN UP