Cooking with Fareway – Healthy New Year’s Eve

Fareway Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

December 31 – Healthy New Years Eve

  1. Pick your vice
  2. Eat before you go out for the night
  3. Drink plenty of water
  4. Watch liquid calories
  5. Enjoy and get back on track

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story