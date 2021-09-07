Cooking with Fareway – Healthy Aging

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Border Report
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
September 7th PM: Warm days and cool nights in Siouxland
Video
Top Stories
Texas abortion ‘whistleblower’ website shut down twice in one week
24-year-old struck, killed by vehicle near Harrisburg, S.D.
Gov. Noem signs order restricting telemedicine, chemical abortions
Baby switch at Spanish hospital discovered 2 decades later
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
September 7th PM: Warm days and cool nights in Siouxland
Video
Top Stories
September 6th PM: Sunny pattern extends through the work week
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Facebook Forecast: 09-06-21
Video
September 5th 7 AM: Warmer and sunnier Sunday
Video
September 4th 4:30PM: Quiet weather for the area
Video
Flood warning issued for North Fork Elkhorn River near Pierce, Nebraska
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Spotlight
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Japan 2020
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Restaurant Challenge
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Sun Safety
Simply Siouxland
Businesses in the News
BestReviews
Veterans Voices
Hunger Action Month
Pet of the Week
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Fareway – Healthy Aging
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
Sep 7, 2021 / 03:50 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2021 / 03:50 PM CDT
Local News
September 7th PM: Warm days and cool nights in Siouxland
Video
24-year-old struck, killed by vehicle near Harrisburg, S.D.
Norfolk police warn of scams targeting local businesses
Brown’s Lake campground closing early
Closure of 3rd St railroad crossing starting September 14
More Local News
Close
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Sign Up