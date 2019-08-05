Cooking with Fareway – Grab and Go Snack Ideas for School

Grab and Go Snack Ideas for School

We get asked about healthy snacks often and back to school time is a great time to think about stocking a pantry with new, healthy after school snacks. Snacking can help kids keep their energy up, make up for skimpy or skipped breakfasts, and provide fuel before after-school sports or other activities. Adding healthy snacks between meals can also increase focus and performance, children are able to comprehend and retain information presented in the classroom at a higher rate when their bodies are fueled consistently, according to the American Dietetic Association.

Good snacks provide carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and some healthy fat. Here are some snack suggestions to have on hand that can easily be thrown in a back pack or made quickly after school: