Cooking with Fareway – Garlic Dijon Salmon Fillets

Did you know many families (about 63%) decide what to eat less than an hour before eating? That means families aren’t actually eating together even though family meals have been shown to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of the entire family. When it comes to planning meals for the entire family, convenience is probably just as important as nutrition, so we’ve got four recipes that take around half an hour, use just a few common pantry staples and will leave your kids asking for seconds.

Benefits of family meals

Regular family meals have been linked to higher grades and self esteem, healthier eating habits and less risky behavior in kids

children and adolscents who share family meals three or more times per week are more likely to be in a normal weight range and have healthier dietary eating patterns than those who share fewer than three family meals together

Steps to take for success family meals

serve meals children will enjoy

make sure everyone is home at dinnertime

have a set dinnertime

plan meals that require less time to prepare

Garlic Dijon Salmon Fillets

Makes 4 servings Total Time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 4oz salmon filets

2 Tbsp fresh parsley chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, minced

1Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 lemon, sliced

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 450˚F. Line a baking sheet foil and arrange salmon fillets skin-side-down. In a small bowl, combine parsley, minced garlic, oil, lemon juice, Dijon, salt and pepper. Generously spread mixture over the salmon and top each fillet with a slice of lemon. Bake at 450°F for 12-15 min or until flakes easily with a fork.

Complete your meal with a side of brown rice and asparagus.