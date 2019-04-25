Cooking with Fareway – Fruit and Veggie Time Savers

Pre-Cut Vegetables

Greatest time saver EVER. Roast them, sauté them, throw them in soup or a salad. My favorite pre-cut veggies are our fajita mix (because I hate chopping onions). Pre-cut veggies are more expensive, so save the splurge for things that are harder to prep (like butternut squash or beets) and save the easier stuff for do-it-yourself.

Roasting

Roasting brings out the natural sweetness in vegetables. Cut everything into uniform pieces, toss in extra virgin or avocado oil and roast at 400° until veggies are soft and slightly browned. Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower bites are some of our favorites. And a timesaving bonus- you can get the rest of your meal ready while your veggies cook themselves!

Spiralize

Spiralizing is so much fun, and a great way to get kids involved too. It only takes 30 seconds to turn zucchini into “zoodles”. You can use a spiralizer tool to make veggie noodles, riced veggies to mix with cooked whole grain pasta or microwave brown rice. You can spiralize most any vegetable, as long as isn’t hollow in the center, or too mushy. Zucchini, summer squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, and beets are all great places to start.

Chopped Salad Kits

Chopped salads provide crunch and variety of colored and nutritious veggies that can appeal to even the iceburg only salad eater. The smaller pieces are attractive and can be easily eaten. Other leafy greens and colored cabbages are often included with great dried fruit toppings. Roasted seeds and even quinoa toppings can offer nutty flavor. Salad kits include dressings that can be familiar or exotic and with just the right amount of dressing to flavor 2 side salads.