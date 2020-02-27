Cooking with Fareway – Frozen Vegetables

March is Frozen Foods Month

  • Frozen foods last much longer than their fresh counterparts. Use just what you need and put the rest back in the freezer for next time – wasting less food and saving money.
    • Many frozen foods are perfectly-portioned so there’s no waste.
    • You are paying for 100% edible food – no stalks, seeds or rinds.
    • Frozen foods are consistently priced year-round
  • Today’s quick-freezing process freezes foods in just minutes stopping the clock and preserving all the nutritional value, freshness and flavor.
    • You can enjoy nutritious, quality fruits and vegetables year-round.
  • Keeping your freezer stocked means delicious, quality foods are ready-to-use, making meal prep fast and easy.
    • All the picking, cleaning and chopping are already done, saving you time in the kitchen.

March 10 – Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Vegetables

  • Choose bagged vegetables that allow you to feel the individual pieces, not a large block, which could mean the product thawed and refroze
  • choose plain vegetables without any added sodium, butter, or sauce
  • opened and unopened frozen vegetables last for 8-10 months if packaged correctly and kept at a consistent temperature
  • usually blanched to preserve color and flavor then flash-frozen
  • Grade A vegetables – most color and tenderness
    • Fareway brand frozen vegetables are all Grade A Fancy
  • Grade B – slightly more mature
  • Grade C – less uniform (work well for soups and stews)

