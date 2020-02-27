Cooking with Fareway – Frozen Fruits

March is Frozen Foods Month
- Frozen foods last much longer than
their fresh counterparts. Use just what you need and put the rest back in the
freezer for next time – wasting less food and saving money.
- Many frozen foods are perfectly-portioned so there’s no waste.
- You are paying for 100% edible food – no stalks, seeds or rinds.
- Frozen foods are consistently priced year-round
- Today’s quick-freezing process freezes
foods in just minutes stopping the clock and preserving all the nutritional
value, freshness and flavor.
- You can enjoy nutritious, quality fruits and vegetables year-round.
- Keeping your freezer stocked means
delicious, quality foods are ready-to-use, making meal prep fast and easy.
- All the picking, cleaning and chopping are already done, saving you time in the kitchen.
March 3 – Frozen Fruits
Fruits
- choose plain fruits without added sugar or syrup
- unopened frozen fruit lasts 8 – 10 months
- opened frozen fruit lasts 6-8 months
- washed and flash frozen
- thawing in a bowl of cold water will help preserve fruit’s appearance once thawed
USDA Grading
- Optional
- Measure quality
- Grade A fruits – nearly perfect
- Grade B fruits – the most common fruit grade
- Grade C fruits – less uniform and may be less sweet (work well for purees)