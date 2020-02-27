Cooking with Fareway – Frozen Fruits

March is Frozen Foods Month

  • Frozen foods last much longer than their fresh counterparts. Use just what you need and put the rest back in the freezer for next time – wasting less food and saving money.
    • Many frozen foods are perfectly-portioned so there’s no waste.
    • You are paying for 100% edible food – no stalks, seeds or rinds.
    • Frozen foods are consistently priced year-round
  • Today’s quick-freezing process freezes foods in just minutes stopping the clock and preserving all the nutritional value, freshness and flavor.
    • You can enjoy nutritious, quality fruits and vegetables year-round.
  • Keeping your freezer stocked means delicious, quality foods are ready-to-use, making meal prep fast and easy.
    • All the picking, cleaning and chopping are already done, saving you time in the kitchen.

March 3 – Frozen Fruits

Fruits

  • choose plain fruits without added sugar or syrup
  • unopened frozen fruit lasts 8 – 10 months
  • opened frozen fruit lasts 6-8 months
  • washed and flash frozen
  • thawing in a bowl of cold water will help preserve fruit’s appearance once thawed

USDA Grading

  • Optional
  • Measure quality
  • Grade A fruits – nearly perfect
  • Grade B fruits – the most common fruit grade
  • Grade C fruits – less uniform and may be less sweet (work well for purees)

