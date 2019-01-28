Cooking with Fareway – Fats

Fat affects your cholesterol – both LDL (bad) and HDL (good)
- Depending on the type of fat you eat, there is a different effect on the different types of cholesterol
- Saturated fat is fat that is typically found in animal products. Chemically, this fatty acid contains all the hydrogen it can hold. Whereas unsaturated fatty acids do not contain as much hydrogen.
- Fat is important to help you feel full and satisfied, help absorb vitamins A,D,E and K, healthy skin and hair, maintaining body temperature and for healthy cell function
Sodium is essential to live, but most Americans are consuming between 3000 and 6000 mg per day. That is 2-3 times more than the recommended amount (recommended amount is 1500-2300 mg per day depending on your health history). Remember, this recommendation is not just the salt you add to your foods – it is the total amount you eat in one day from ALL sources.
- If you are trying to decrease sodium, make sure to compare labels. Sodium content can vary widely in kosher and sea salt, but there is generally around 2300 mg of sodium in one teaspoon of salt – that is actually at the higher end of the daily recommended value.
- It would be better to try to limit sodium sources instead of changing your salt. Try getting rid of the salt shaker, and limiting processed foods, soups and frozen dinners.
- Salt is an acquired taste – your taste buds will adjust in about 2 weeks