Cooking with Fareway – Eggs

choline is an essential nutrient critical for good health and brain function, yet most of us aren’t getting enough

choline is an essential nutrient, that means we have to consume adequate amounts of it in our diet because our bodies can’t produce enough of it to meet our needs.

Choline plays a vital role in cognitive function throughout the lifespan, but it’s especially important during pregnancy and infancy.

During pregnancy choline helps the baby’s brain and spinal cord develop properly and helps to prevent neural tube defects. It also appears to improve learning and memory after birth.

A study found that higher maternal choline intake during the last trimester improves infant information processing speed, a measure of infant cognition.

The need for choline doesn’t end at birth. Infants and young children need choline for continued brain development and learning.

Some research indicates that choline helps with memory among older adults as well.

90% of the US population is not meeting the adequate intake for choline.

Choline recommendations are highest for women during pregnancy and lactation. Pregnant women should be getting 450 mg/day, and breastfeeding moms need 550 mg/day. (For boys, the adequate intake or AI peaks at 550 mg/day at age 14 and remains there for the rest of the lifespan.) And the adequate

Most prenatal vitamins contain very little if any choline.

The American Medical Association recommended adding choline to prenatal vitamins.

Few foods contain high amounts of choline, but one of the best sources is whole eggs. Two large eggs supply nearly 300 mg of choline, more than half the amount recommended for pregnant women. And be sure to eat the entire egg, including the yolk.

Choline is also found in beef, chicken, seafood, some beans, and cruciferous vegetables

there is some choline in plant-based foods, like some vegetables, but it’s difficult to obtain adequate choline following a vegan diet. In that case, you probably need a supplement. (If you do choose to use a supplement, look for choline bitartrate, which is available in 500 mg and 550 mg doses.)