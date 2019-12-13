Cooking with Fareway – Easy Enchilada Cups

December 24 – Easy Enchilada Cups

Makes 10 servings

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 (10 count) package small tortillas

1 (10 ounce) can enchilada sauce

1 (14.5 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chiles

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

½ cup corn

1 cup shredded cheese

¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro

¼ cup sliced green onions

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F

Tuck each tortilla into the cup of a standard-sized muffin tin, making sure to leave room in the middle. Bake for 10 – 12 minutes, then set aside.

Combine enchilada sauce, beans, green chiles, chicken, and corn. Spoon filling mix into tortilla cups. Top with cheese, then bake for an additional 10 – 15 minutes, or until filling is warm and cheese is melted.

Remove from oven and top with cilantro and green onions.

Other filling options: BBQ pork, buffalo chicken, taco, chili