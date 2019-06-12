Cooking with Fareway – Dairy Month

Dairy Month: Landing page: https://www.fareway.com/recipes/lower-fat-alfredo-sauce

June is National Dairy Month. Nutrient-rich dairy products are one of the most affordable sources of nutrition and make healthy eating easy. Together, milk, cheese, and yogurt provide a unique package of nine essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, vitamins A, D and B12, riboflavin, and niacin.

Beyond building stronger bones, three daily servings of low-fat or fat-free dairy foods improve overall diet quality and reduce the risk of various chronic diseases.

Ways to incorporate dairy into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert: