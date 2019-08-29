Cooking with Fareway – Chicken Gyros with Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce

Did you know many families (about 63%) decide what to eat less than an hour before eating? That means families aren’t actually eating together even though family meals have been shown to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of the entire family. When it comes to planning meals for the entire family, convenience is probably just as important as nutrition, so we’ve got four recipes that take around half an hour, use just a few common pantry staples and will leave your kids asking for seconds.

Benefits of family meals

Regular family meals have been linked to higher grades and self esteem, healthier eating habits and less risky behavior in kids

children and adolscents who share family meals three or more times per week are more likely to be in a normal weight range and have healthier dietary eating patterns than those who share fewer than three family meals together

Steps to take for success family meals

serve meals children will enjoy

make sure everyone is home at dinnertime

have a set dinnertime

plan meals that require less time to prepare

Chicken Gyros with Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce

Makes 4 servings I Total time: 30 minutes

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast

1 tsp. Greek seasoning

1 cup chopped cucumber

4 pita flatbreads or pockets

Toppings: feta cheese, red onion, tomato or lettuce

TZATZIKI SAUCE

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

Zest from ½ lemon

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 Tbsp. dill, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Combine all Tzatziki sauce ingredients and set aside. Season chicken breasts with Greek seasoning. Grill chicken over medium-high heat for 4–6 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Let chicken rest for 3–5 minutes, then slice. Top flatbread or pita pockets with chicken, cucumbers and Tzatziki sauce.

Complete your meal with a Dole Salad Kit and Grapes