Cooking with Fareway – Chicken Curry and Coconut Rice Power Bowl

January 21

Chicken Curry and Coconut Rice Power Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For coconut rice:

1 cup water

¾ cup full fat coconut milk

1 tsp. brown sugar

1 cup long grain rice

Salt, to taste

For chicken:

1 pound chicken breast, cut into cubes

1 Tbsp. curry powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

For sauce:

¼ cup honey

1 Tbsp. mustard

2 Tbsp. oil

¼ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. cornstarch

2 tsp. water

1½ tsp. curry powder

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

For the power bowl:

2 cups chopped kale

1 sweet potato, cubed and roasted

Directions

In a saucepan, bring water, coconut milk and brown sugar and salt to a boil. Add rice. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork.

Season chicken with curry powder, salt and pepper. Add a small amount of oil to a large sauté pan and sauté for 5–10 minutes (depending on the size of the chicken cubes) or until cooked through. Remove chicken from pan.

Combine sauce ingredients and add to the same pan you cooked the chicken in. Bring to a simmer, then add chicken back to the pan. Cook for 5–10 minutes or until flavors have combined.

To assemble: mix kale with coconut rice and divide among four bowls. Top with chicken, sauce and roasted sweet potatoes.

Nutrition information per serving: 606 calories; 21.5 g fat; 9.9 g saturated fat; 76.5 mg cholesterol; 153.6 mg sodium; 68.2 g carbohydrate; 5.3 g fiber; 21.2 g sugar; 34.8 g protein