Cooking with Fareway – Canned Fruit

February 8 – canned fruit

Canned Fruit in Heavy Syrup

Heavy syrup contains water, corn syrup and sugar, and it has the most calories of the three. A 15-1/4-ounce can of sliced peaches contains about 10 ounces of fruit and 2/3 cup of syrup, which adds about 200 calories.

Canned Fruit in Light Syrup

Light syrup is made from water and sugar. A 15-ounce can featuring light syrup contains about the same volume of peaches (10 ounces) and a little over 1/2 cup of syrup, tacking on about 85 calories.

Canned Fruit in Juice

Juice-packed fruits are packaged in juice concentrate that has been diluted with water. A 14-ounce can of juice-packed peaches contains roughly the same amount of fruit and about 1/2 cup of juice for only about 60 additional calories.

