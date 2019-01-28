Cooking with Fareway – Broccoli Beef Stir Fry

Broccoli Beef Stir Fry

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes + marinating time

Ingredients

1 lb sirloin steak (sliced into thin slices)

2 lb broccoli (separated into florets and cut in half, peel stem and cut diagonally into 1/4 inch slices)

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp. sherry or wine (red or white)

¼ tsp. sugar

½ tsp. honey

5 Tbsp. water

3 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 ½ cups brown rice (cooked to package instructions)

Directions

Combine the soy sauce, cornstarch, sherry or wine and honey in a medium sized bowl and marinate the beef in this mixture for 15-30 minutes.

Add the water to a 10-12 inch heavy skillet with a lid and bring to a boil. Add the broccoli, bring to a boil again, cover and reduce heat to steam for about 5 minutes. Broccoli should start to get tender, but still crunchy.

Remove the broccoli and remaining liquid from the pan and wipe clean.

Coat the pan with cooking spray and heat to medium high.

Add the beef, marinade liquid and garlic. Stir fry quickly for 1-2 minutes, until cooked through.

Add the broccoli and its cooking liquid, stir frying for 1 minute to reheat.

Pour in the broth and stir well, bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer until the sauce starts to thicken, about 3-5 minutes.

Nutrition information per serving: 503 calories; 8 g fat; 2.4 g saturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 244 mg sodium; 73 g carbohydrate; 10 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 36 g protein