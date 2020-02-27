Cooking with Fareway – Breakfasts

March 17 – Breakfasts

Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles

Flavors: blueberry, buttermilk & vanilla, chocolate

2 waffle serving Whole grains, fiber, protein



Jimmy Dean Delights

Sandwiches, frittatas, breakfast bowls

Microwavable and portable

Can be high in sodium

Consider making your own frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos and frittatas

Mini egg fritattas

INGREDIENTS

4 eggs

1/4 cup low-fat milk

1/2 tsp salt

Add assorted mix-ins (shredded cheese, diced veggies, ham, etc) to taste.

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 350°F and coat a 6-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Whisk together eggs, milk and salt in a medium bowl, then evenly distribute the egg mixture among the muffin cups.

Add about 2 Tbsp of mix-ins to each cup and sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

Bake the frittatas until they are puffy and the edges are golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. (if necessary, run a butter knife around the edge of each one to loosen before removing from the pan).

Cool completely then wrap individually in clear plastic wrap before freezing.

NUTRITION

56 calories; 3.6 g total fat; 1.1 g saturated fat; 124 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 4.5 g protein