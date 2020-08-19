Cooking with Fareway – Brain Health

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Ag News
National News
Politics
Washington DC
Newsfeed Now
Tech News
Entertainment News
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Top Stories
August 19: 2 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, no new deaths
With no second federal stimulus check on the horizon, Oregon to distribute one-time $500 payments
Video
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic
Controversial animal park once owned by ‘Tiger King’ closes after owner’s license suspended
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic
Top Stories
Iowa farmers experience major crop loss from derecho
Video
Top Stories
Record-breaking heat wave, multiple fires leave California in state of emergency, thousands without power
Video
Siouxland Forecast: August 19th, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: August 18, 2020
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 12: What’s happening in the Atlantic & a look back at Hurricanes Dennis & Floyd
Video
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
Backyard Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
Cyclone Sports
Husker Sports
Morningside College Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Golf
About Us
TV Guide
News Nation
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Health News
Back to School
Contests
Honoring The Graduates
Quality Water Contest
Jobs
Community
Weather Guest
Mr. Food
Calendar
Local Events
Best of the Class
Good Day Pets
Pet Of The Week
Cooking with Fareway
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Simply Siouxland
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Lottery
Horoscopes
Digital Town Hall
Videos
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Fareway – Brain Health
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
Aug 19, 2020 / 11:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2020 / 11:10 AM CDT
Tweets by kcautv