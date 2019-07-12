Cooking with Fareway – Blueberry Recipe

Blueberry Recipes‐ Puff Pastry Recipe
3 Ingredient Blueberry Puff Pastry Cobbler
2 cups blueberries
1/2 sheet puff pastry
1/4 cup sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Cut puff pastry to fit over pan and set aside. Place blueberries in skillet, sprinkle sugar over berries and
allow to sit for 10 minutes. Spread the puff pastry over the berries and cut two or three slits in the
middle to release steam. Place the skillet on a cookie sheet or pizza pan that has at least a 1‐inch side to
catch any bubbling over. Bake the cobbler for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top is browned. Serve hot
with vanilla ice cream or yogurt.
