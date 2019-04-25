Cooking with Fareway – Beef Month

A basic rule when pairing wines with food is to put similar flavors together. Strong goes with strong, acidic with acidic, sweet with sweet, et cetera.

Some people prefer to pair opposite flavors together, and will pair a dry, acidic wine with a rich creamy sauce.

Perhaps the most important rule to remember regarding wine and beef pairings is that the best wine to serve with beef is the wine that tastes best to you. Everyone has their own preferences, and there’s no reason to drink a particular vintage with your meal simply because someone said you should.

How do seasonings and spices impact a wine choice? Seasonings and spices often act as a bridge to wines.