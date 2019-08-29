Cooking with Fareway – Barbecue Meatloaf

Did you know many families (about 63%) decide what to eat less than an hour before eating? That means families aren’t actually eating together even though family meals have been shown to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of the entire family. When it comes to planning meals for the entire family, convenience is probably just as important as nutrition, so we’ve got four recipes that take around half an hour, use just a few common pantry staples and will leave your kids asking for seconds.

Benefits of family meals

Regular family meals have been linked to higher grades and self esteem, healthier eating habits and less risky behavior in kids

children and adolscents who share family meals three or more times per week are more likely to be in a normal weight range and have healthier dietary eating patterns than those who share fewer than three family meals together

Steps to take for success family meals

serve meals children will enjoy

make sure everyone is home at dinnertime

have a set dinnertime

plan meals that require less time to prepare

Barbecue Meatloaf

Complete your meal with mashed potatoes and green beans

Makes 4 servings I Total time: 35 minutes

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup barbecue sauce , divided

, divided 1/2cup chopped onion OR 1 tsp onion powder

1/4 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs

2 egg whites

Salt and pepper, to taste

Combine meat, ¼ cup barbecue sauce, onion (or onion powder), breadcrumbs, egg whites, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Shape mixture into a loaf shape, about 7″x 5″, then place on a rack on a roasting pan or broiler pan. Spread remaining barbecue sauce over the top. Bake at 375°F for 25 minutes or until cooked through.

