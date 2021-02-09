Cooking with Fareway – Avocados

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
12°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
People may need annual COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson CEO says
Top Stories
5 shot in attack at Minnesota health clinic, 1 arrested
Parking information for Tyson Events Center vaccination clinics released
Texas doctor creates cartoons to explain the science behind COVID-19
Video
Big Ten moves men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Road Conditions
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 09, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Sioux City City Council approves amendment to snow emergency ordinance
Video
How to keep your pets safe from the Siouxland cold
Stranded drivers asked to stay in vehicles by NSP
Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 08, 2021
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Sweetheart Selfie Contest
Jobs
Careers
Community
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Stuff the Stroller
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Fareway – Avocados
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
Feb 9, 2021 / 02:30 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 9, 2021 / 02:30 PM CST
Local News
Parking information for Tyson Events Center vaccination clinics released
Gov. Noem addresses South Dakota legislature
Video
Tim Seaman named recipient of Boys and Girls Home’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award
Vermillion Community Connection Center home to new mural
Video
February 9: More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota
More Local News