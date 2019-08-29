Cooking with Fareway – Apricot Pork Spiedini

Did you know many families (about 63%) decide what to eat less than an hour before eating? That means families aren’t actually eating together even though family meals have been shown to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of the entire family. When it comes to planning meals for the entire family, convenience is probably just as important as nutrition, so we’ve got four recipes that take around half an hour, use just a few common pantry staples and will leave your kids asking for seconds.

Benefits of family meals

Regular family meals have been linked to higher grades and self esteem, healthier eating habits and less risky behavior in kids

children and adolscents who share family meals three or more times per week are more likely to be in a normal weight range and have healthier dietary eating patterns than those who share fewer than three family meals together

Steps to take for success family meals

serve meals children will enjoy

make sure everyone is home at dinnertime

have a set dinnertime

plan meals that require less time to prepare

Apricot Pork Spiedini

Makes 4 servings I Total time: varies

INGREDIENTS

1 pound pork loin , cut into 1-inch cubes

, cut into 1-inch cubes Salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup apricot preserves

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

DIRECTIONS

Season pork evenly with salt and pepper. Mix apricot preserves and vinegar together; reserve half for basting. Add to pork and marinate for 30 minutes, up to 2 hours. Thread pork onto skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 20 minutes prior). Heat grill to medium heat. Place spiedini on grill and brush with preserves mixture. Cook for 5 minutes; turn and brush with more preserves mixture. Cook for an additional 5–7 minutes or until pork internal temperature reaches 145°F.

Complete your meal by pairing with canned peaches or apricots and Little Potatoes