Cooking with Fareway – Apples

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Border Report
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Vans operating as illegal Airbnb rentals in New York City impounded by Sheriff’s Office
Top Stories
Nebraska woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals
Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa
Dave Bautista adopts abused puppy ‘Penny’ after offering $5K reward for information
Video
Siouxland Freedom Park holds first softball tournament
Video
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
September 27 AM: Summer-like heat returns ahead of mid-week cold front, weekend cooldown
Video
Top Stories
September 26 – PM: Warm week ahead, starts with temps in the 80s
Video
Top Stories
September 26th AM: Return to summer weather
Video
September 25th PM: warm weather moving in
Video
Fall is here which means changing colors, frost, and freezing conditions could be here any day
September 24 AM: Sprinkles, showers today followed by a sunny & mild weekend, heating up next week
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Spotlight
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Japan 2020
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Restaurant Challenge
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Sun Safety
Simply Siouxland
Businesses in the News
BestReviews
Veterans Voices
Hunger Action Month
Pet of the Week
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Regional News Partners
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Fareway – Apples
Fareway Recipes
Posted:
Sep 27, 2021 / 08:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2021 / 08:38 AM CDT
Local News
Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa
Siouxland Freedom Park holds first softball tournament
Video
Dakota City Fire and Rescue holds recruitment open house
Video
Glendale Community Baptist Church celebrates 101st year anniversary
Video
September 27 AM: Summer-like heat returns ahead of mid-week cold front, weekend cooldown
Video
More Local News
Close
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Sign Up