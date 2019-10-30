Cooking with Fareway – Acorn and Butternut Squash

Storing
- store uncut squash in a dark, dry, cool place for 3 – 6 months
- freeze cooked squash for up to 3 months
- store cut squash pieces in the fridge for up to
5 days
Preparing
- Microwave squash for a few minutes to soften before cutting
- Cut squash in half, remove seeds, then bake (flesh side down) at 375°F until tender (usually 30 – 40 minutes)
- You can also steam, roast cubes, or microwave
Health benefits
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin C
- Folic acid
- Magnesium
- Potassium
- Vitamin E (butternut)
- Fiber