Cooking with Fareway – Acorn and Butternut Squash

Storing

  • store uncut squash in a dark, dry, cool place for 3 – 6 months
  • freeze cooked squash for up to 3 months
  • store cut squash pieces in the fridge for up to 5 days

Preparing

  • Microwave squash for a few minutes to soften before cutting
  • Cut squash in half, remove seeds, then bake (flesh side down) at 375°F until tender (usually 30 – 40 minutes)
  • You can also steam, roast cubes, or microwave

Health benefits

  • Vitamin A
  • Vitamin C
  • Folic acid
  • Magnesium
  • Potassium
  • Vitamin E (butternut)
  • Fiber

