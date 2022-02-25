It’s that time of year again when you can do something great and help the Boys and Girls Home! Purchase your tickets for Thursday, March 24. Enjoy a dinner and live/silent auction in partnership with the USHL team the Sioux City Musketeers. The event will be at the Sioux City Convention Center. There’ll be unique auction items such as an assortment of sports related items (often autographed) including jersey’s, footballs, baseballs, hockey sticks, goalie pads, or photos: game tickets to college or professional events (suite use, tours, etc.) golf packages; hotel stays; entertainment packages; travel packages and more. For tickets or to purchase a table, please contact Terri Dooley at 712-293-4747 or email dooleyt@bghome.net

To learn more… CLICK HERE Bidding starts on March 18th and ends March 24th.