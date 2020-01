Siouxland Youth Chorus Audition Dates

January 13 from 4-7pm

Schedule a time by calling 712-276-9296

Parents Night Out

January 17

6-9:30pm

Long Lines Family Rec Center

Enjoy rock climbing, arts and crafts, snacks, and fun gym activities.

Ages 6+ are welcome

A Very Frozen Party

January 18 at 10am

Alta Community Library

There will be a Meet and Greet,

Dress up is welcome.

Take pictures with Frozen Friends

Enjoy treats and fun activities

“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” movie

January 23 at 7pm

Northwestern College’s England Proscenium Theatre

Event is free and presented by Northwestern’s intercultural development office

Dino-Light

January 29 at 6pm

Orange City Arts will host the visually stunning Lightwire Theater production

A glow-in-the-dark adventure for all ages

Unity Knight Center in Orange City

Tickets – orangecityarts.net or by callling (712) 707-6514

Hearts for Teammates

Silent Auction and Social

January 31, 2020

Covington Golf Course

4pm-6:30pm

Come enjoy music by DJ Smith

Light Snacks will be provided and beverages can be purchased.

Raffle donated by Nebraska Crossing

6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert

February 9 from 1:30am-8pm

Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Featuring local bands and Silent Auction

Free Admission

100% of money raised will benefit local people with ALS

Northwestern to Host Conference on Embracing Intellectual Abilities

February 11 from 8:30am-4:30pm

Attendees will focus on how to fully embrace individuals with different intellectual and developmental disabilities

Register at nwciowa.edu/involve

Parents Night Out

February 14

6-9:30pm

Long Lines Family Rec Center

Enjoy rock climbing, arts and crafts, snacks, and fun gym activities.

Ages 6+ are welcome