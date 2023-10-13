It’s Back! The 2023 Design and Dine event is ready for you! Come ready to capture some fabulous and fun photos with your besties at Designer Selfie Stations!
It all happens November 2 beginning at 5:30pm at Country Celebration!
Plus: Live entertainment, delicious appetizers and a fully stocked bar!
– Bid on one-of-a-kind live and silent auction items
– Vote for your favorite selfie station
– Feel awesome while supporting a great local cause!!
*Causal business attire*
This year’s proceeds will go directly to the Tiny Homes Project.
To learn more, purchase tickets and/or just to donate, CLICK HERE!
KCAU 9 is a Proud Sponsor of this event.